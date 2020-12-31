New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health confirmed today that an individual between 40 and 49 has died in Zone 1 (Moncton region) as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19. This is the province’s ninth COVID-related death.

“On behalf of my family and all New Brunswickers, I extend sincere sympathies to the family and friends of the individual who has died,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “You are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. This is a reminder that as we end 2020, it is not the time to let our guards down. We must continue to proceed with caution and follow public health measures to keep one another healthy and safe.”

“I join all New Brunswickers in offering my heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of this individual,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Remember that each case is a real person, a fellow New Brunswicker, and our actions today have an effect upon the future. I encourage everyone who is displaying COVID-19 symptoms to get tested. Do not take chances with your health and those of your loved ones and others in the community.”

Three new cases of COVID-19

Public Health also reported three new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The cases are all in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and the three people are 40-49. All three are self-isolating and the cases are under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 599 and 561 have recovered. The number of active cases is 28. One patient is hospitalized and is in an intensive care unit. As of today, 152,805 tests have been conducted.

Exposure notification

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

On Dec. 31, Public Health identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Dec. 24 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 8620 – from Saskatoon to Toronto, departed at 8:35 a.m.

Air Canada Flight 414– from Toronto to Montreal, departed at 2:10 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 8506– from Montreal to Fredericton, departed at 7:05 p.m.

Everyone who travelled on these flights should continue to follow the directives given to them during the travel registration process and when they entered New Brunswick.