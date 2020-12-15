New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The case is an individual 40-49 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) who is self-isolating. The case is under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 559 and 503 have recovered. There have been eight deaths. The number of active cases is 47. Three patients are hospitalized of which two are in intensive care. As of today, 141,282 tests have been conducted.

Zone 4 remains Orange

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains at the Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Orange level rules are available online. Residents are reminded that among the rules at the Orange level are to stick to a one household bubble, maintain two metres of distancing and wear a mask while in indoor and outdoor public spaces.

All other zones in New Brunswick remain at the Yellow level. During this time, Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed.

To find out the boundaries of each health zone, see the map available at:

First doses of vaccine arrive in New Brunswick

The first 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived at the Miramichi Regional Hospital earlier today. The doses will be administered to members of priority groups this weekend at an immunization clinic at the hospital.