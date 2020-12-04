New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The cases are as follows:

one individual 30-39 in Zone 1 (Moncton region);

one individual 50-59 in Zone 2 (Saint John region);

one individual 60-69 in Zone 2 (Saint John region);

one individual 60-69 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region);

three people 19 and under in Zone 4 (Edmundston region); and

one individual 40-49 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 528 and 410 have recovered. There have been seven deaths, and the number of active cases is 111 with none in the hospital. As of today, 131,656 tests have been conducted.