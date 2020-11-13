New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The cases are:

one individual 20-29 in Zone 1 (Moncton region); and,

one individual 19 and under in Zone 2 (Saint John region).

Both cases are under investigation and the individuals are self isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 358 and 338 have recovered. There have been six deaths, and the number of active cases is 14. One patient is hospitalized in an intensive care unit. As of today, 109,416 tests have been conducted.

COVID-19 testing for nursing home and adult residential facility workers

In order to better protect staff and residents, asymptomatic workers in nursing homes and adult residential facilities are able to request a COVID-19 test online once every two weeks. Information on how to request a test is available online.

Immediate family visiting from outside Canada

Effective today, visits to immediate family in New Brunswick that were previously restricted to residents of Canadian provinces and territories are now open to anyone approved by Canada Border Services Agency and approved through the New Brunswick Travel Registration Program.

Visitors from outside Canada visiting immediate family members in New Brunswick should register as “Other” and write that they are a visitor from outside Canada visiting immediate family in New Brunswick. They are also required to self-isolate for 14 days. The definition of immediate family is found on the Travel Information page.

All visitors entering New Brunswick to visit immediate family must be symptom-free and must also self-isolate for 14 days, or the duration of the visit if shorter than 14 days. Guidance is available online on When and How to Self-isolate.

State of emergency extended

The state of emergency mandatory order was renewed on Thursday, Nov. 12, under the authority of the Emergency Measures Act.