New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

The COVID-19 outbreak at Notre-Dame Manor, a special-care home in Moncton, is officially over Thursday.

“Outbreaks are a stark reminder that the number of COVID-19 cases are rising all around us in Canada and globally,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “I acknowledge the hard work of the staff at the Notre-Dame Manor and of all our partners, including the regional health authorities, the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team, Extra Mural Program which led the clinical support to residents, and the Department of Social Development. Our continued success hinges on all our combined efforts. We need to wear our masks, maintain physical distancing, practise good hygiene and support each other as we work our way through this pandemic together.”

On Oct. 6, an outbreak at Notre-Dame Manor, which has 112 residents and 56 employees, was declared. In total, the outbreak consisted of 44 cases which included 22 residents and six staff.

It has been 28 days, which is two COVID-19 incubation periods, since the last case within the facility tested positive. All staff and residents of the facility were recently re-tested to confirm the end of the outbreak, which has been officially declared over by Dr. Yves Léger regional medical officer of health.

One new case

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Thursday in Zone 2 (Saint John region).

The new case is an individual 30 to 39. The case is travel-related outside the Atlantic bubble and the individual is self isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 356 and 337 have recovered. There have been six deaths, and the number of active cases is 13. One patient is hospitalized in an intensive care unit. As of today, 108,896 tests have been conducted.