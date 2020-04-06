New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Two new cases of COVID-19, state of emergency enforcement

06 April 2020

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Health has updated the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Testing at the microbiology laboratory at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont Hospital Centre in Moncton has identified two new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 103.

Of the 103 cases, 59 are travel-related, 33 are close contacts of confirmed cases, six cases are the result of community transmission and five cases remain under investigation.

Nine people were hospitalized and two have since been discharged. Three of the seven patients remaining in hospital are in the intensive care unit.

To date, 30 people have recovered.

The new cases are:

An individual aged 20-29 in Zone 1 (Moncton region)

An individual aged 40-49 in Zone 1 (Moncton region)

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, warned against complacency and urged New Brunswickers to stay in their own homes to the greatest extent possible to slow the spread of the virus.

“The directive that my office has given – and the province’s emergency declaration – must be followed,” said Russell. “There have been too many instances of people flouting these rules, seeking loopholes or attending gatherings they presume are free of risk. No gathering can be free of risk right now.”

Law enforcement officials have been actively enforcing the emergency order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Most of those efforts have been focused on educating people so they are aware of what they need to do. In most cases, people are complying with the directives. There are a small number of cases in which officers have had to issue tickets. Nine tickets were issued over the weekend to people failing to comply with the emergency order. Fines can range from $292.50 to $10,200.

People are reminded that they must stay at least two metres from others and must not form a crowd.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.