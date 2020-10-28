New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The new cases are as follows:

one individual 70 to 79 in Zone 5 (Campbellton region). This case is self-isolating and is under investigation; and

two people 20 to 29 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region). These cases are self-isolating and are related to international-travel.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 337 and 284 have recovered. There have been six deaths, and the number of active cases is 47. Four patients are hospitalized; none are in an intensive care unit. As of Wednesday, 100,509 tests have been conducted.

Zone 5 remains in Orange level

Zone 5 remains in the Orange level of recovery. It is recommended that residents keep contacts to a minimum.

Halloween guidance

Public Health guidance related to Halloween is available online.