New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 313 and 215 have recovered. There have been three deaths, and the number of active cases is 95. Three patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of Tuesday, 93,656 tests have been conducted.

Zones 1 and 5 remain Orange

Zone 1 and Zone 5 remain at the Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Orange level rules are available online.

All other zones in New Brunswick remain at the Yellow level. During this time, Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed.

To find out the boundaries of each health zone, see the map available at:

It is anticipated that Zone 1 will return to the Yellow level later this week, if current trends continue. Zone 5 will remain at the Orange level.