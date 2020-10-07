New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday in Zone 1 (Moncton region), all linked to Notre-Dame Manor, a special-care home. Two of these cases are in hospital.

The new cases are:

two people between 20 and 29;

three people between 40 and 49;

one individual between 50 and 59;

two people between 60 and 69;

five people between 70 and 79;

two people between 80 and 89; and,

two people over 90.

These cases are staff and residents of the facility, or their close contacts. All of these cases are self-isolating.

Public Health has identified potential public exposure at the Moncton Costco Optical Centre and at the Moncton St-Hubert restaurant. People who have visited these locations since Oct. 1 should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and to call 811 to get tested or take the self-assessment online.

“The Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team for the Moncton region is working hard to contain this outbreak and limit the spread of this virus,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “We are grateful for their efforts, and for the continued dedication of the staff of the manor. To family members and friends who are concerned for residents and staff at the manor, know that their safety is our priority. We are asking that every New Brunswicker do their part as well, to keep our province and our most vulnerable residents safe and healthy.”

Public Health is continuing to investigate and has sent in a clinical care team, tested 153 residents and staff, and started contact tracing yesterday. Social workers are communicating with the families of the residents. There are currently 19 confirmed cases linked to the facility.

“Outbreaks are a stark reminder that this virus is still present in New Brunswick and we need to be cautious,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “We need to maintain physical distancing, practise good hygiene and support each other as we work our way through this pandemic together.”

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 222 and 198 have recovered. There have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is 22. As of today, 81,696 tests have been conducted.