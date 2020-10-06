New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 today in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and declaring an outbreak at a special-care home in Moncton.

The new cases are:

an individual between 70 and 79; and

an individual between 80 and 89.

Both cases are linked to Notre-Dame Manor, a special-care home in Moncton which has 112 residents and 56 employees. Public Health started an investigation last night, sending additional staff and resources to the facility. They started contact tracing and rapid testing of the facility’s residents and staff earlier today. All admissions and visits to the manor are on hold until further notice. All other facilities are to follow current public health guidance under yellow phase unless otherwise directed.

“New Brunswick has been successful over the last few months in keeping the spread of this disease contained,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “We did this by continuing to take the precautions Public Health was asking us to take. Those low numbers caused some to wonder why we were still under a state of emergency and why all the precautions were still necessary. Today’s announcement is why. We have to do what is needed to protect our vulnerable family members and friends.”

“An outbreak is everyone’s greatest fear and please be assured that our overriding priority is the health and safety of the residents and those who care for them,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Today’s news is a clear reminder that we must all be vigilant and follow public health advice.”

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 205 and 198 have recovered. There have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is five. As of today, 80,809 tests have been conducted.