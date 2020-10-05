New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health in New Brunswick reported two new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The new cases are:

an individual between 20 and 29 in Zone 1 (Moncton region) related to international travel and who is self-isolating; and

an individual between 60 and 69 in Zone 2 (Saint John region) related to travel from outside the Atlantic bubble and who is self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 203 and 196 have recovered. There have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is five. As of Monday, 80,455 tests have been conducted.

Possible exposure on flights

Public Health has identified a positive case in an international traveller who may have been infectious on Sept. 29 and Sept. 30 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 0992 – from Mexico City to Toronto on Sept. 29; and

Air Canada Flight 8910 – from Toronto to Moncton on Sept. 30.

Individuals who travelled on these flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the flight. Should symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and to call 811.

RRELATED NEWS: Canada's top public health officer is urging people to plan ahead to make sure this weekend's Thanksgiving holiday is safe during the pandemic. Dr. Theresa Tam says indoor gatherings should be kept small, especially in parts of the country where infection rates are high. Dr. Tam's suggestions come as new COVID-19 case numbers surge in some parts of Canada, most notably Quebec and Ontario. Quebec reported more than 1,000 new infections for the third straight day on Sunday, while Ontario has recorded more than 500 cases every day for the past week.