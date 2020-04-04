New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Three new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick

04 April 2020

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Health has updated the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Testing at the microbiology laboratory at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton has identified three new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 98.

Of the 98 cases, 57 are travel-related, 31 are close contacts of confirmed cases, four cases are from community transmission and six cases remain under investigation.

Six patients were hospitalized and two have been discharged. Four patients remain in hospital, with one in the intensive care unit.

To date, 28 patients have recovered.

The new cases, which are under investigation, are:

An individual aged 20-29 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

An individual aged 30-39 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

An individual aged 50-59 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

“We are at the point where we are going to see more community transmission,’’ said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “We are adapting daily to this changing health-care crisis. But the one thing that has not changed is the importance of people staying home.”

