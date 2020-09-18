New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health in New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

There is one active case in Zone 1 (Moncton region). That individual is self-isolating.

There are 194 cases of COVID-19 in the province. The total number people recovered is 191. Two people have died.

A total of 68,668 COVID-19 tests have been done in the province.

Changes to travel restrictions regarding a Quebec border community

Residents of the Témiscouata Municipal Regional County in Quebec, along the northwestern New Brunswick border, will not be permitted to enter the province for day trips effective immediately.

“With the rise of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec, we must be prudent and keep doing our part to keep New Brunswick safe and slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Premier Blaine Higgs.

Residents of the area can still cross the border for essential reasons such as for medical appointments, approved work and shared child custody, as they have been throughout the pandemic. All previously approved registrations to and from Témiscouata for day trips are no longer valid. Unless exempt, individuals who travel to or from Témiscouata are once again required to self-isolate for 14 days when entering New Brunswick.

“This is a cabinet and COVID-19 all-party cabinet committee decision that took into consideration public health advice including epidemiology reports, rising cases and recent change in alerts levels in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec,” said Higgs.

This change does not affect residents in Avignon Municipal Regional County and the Listuguj First Nation in Quebec near Campbellton. Day trips are still permitted for residents in those areas if they pre-register.

“Public Health will continue to monitor the situation in Quebec and provide advice to government regarding border measures,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Everyone must take precautions to limit the spread of the virus and keep the province in the Yellow level of recovery by protecting ourselves and others.”

State of emergency extended

The state of emergency mandatory order was renewed today under the authority of the Emergency Measures Act.