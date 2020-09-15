New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

New Brunswick Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

There are three active cases in the province.

There are two cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and one active case in the Edmundston region. Those individuals are self-isolating.

There are 194 cases of COVID-19 in the province. The total number people recovered is 189. Two people have died.

A total of 67,067 COVID-19 tests have been done in the province.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 within communities, visitors and residents are reminded to:

maintain physical distancing (2 m / 6 ft);

wear a community face mask when physical distancing is difficult to maintain;

limit contact with people at higher risk, such as older adults and those with chronic health conditions;

clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces often;

frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the washroom, when preparing food and before eating. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

when coughing or sneezing: cough or sneeze into a tissue or the bend of your arm, not your hand; dispose of any tissues you have used as soon as possible in a lined waste basket and wash your hands afterwards; and avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands;

stay home when ill.