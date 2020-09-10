New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Thursday.

The individual is a New Brunswick resident from Zone 4 (Edmundston region) who was staying in Quebec prior to the onset of symptoms, tested in that province and will remain there until recovered.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 193 and 188 have recovered. There have been two deaths and there are three active cases.

As of Thursday, 65,169 tests have been conducted.

Keeping our communities safe

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 within communities, visitors and residents are reminded to:

maintain physical distancing (2 m / 6 ft);

wear a community face mask when physical distancing is difficult to maintain;

limit contact with people at higher risk, such as older adults and those with chronic health conditions;

clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces often;

frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the washroom, when preparing food and before eating. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

when coughing or sneezing: cough or sneeze into a tissue or the bend of your arm, not your hand; dispose of any tissues you have used as soon as possible in a lined waste basket and wash your hands afterwards; and avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands;

stay home when ill.

