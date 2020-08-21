New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The new cases are:

An individual between 20 and 29 in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) related to international travel and self-isolating.

An individual between 50 and 59 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), related to travel and linked to previous cases. All close contacts of this case were already self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 188 and 178 have recovered. There have been two deaths, and there are eight active cases. As of Friday, 58,227 tests have been conducted.

State of emergency extended

The state of emergency mandatory order was renewed under the authority of the Emergency Measures Act.

Keeping our communities safe

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 within communities, visitors and residents are reminded to:

maintain physical distancing (2 m / 6 ft);

wear a community face mask when physical distancing is difficult to maintain;

limit contact with people at higher risk, such as older adults and those with chronic health conditions;

clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces often;

frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the washroom, when preparing food and before eating. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

when coughing or sneezing: cough or sneeze into a tissue or the bend of your arm, not your hand; dispose of any tissues you have used as soon as possible in a lined waste basket and wash your hands afterwards; and avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands;

stay home when ill.