New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

There are 6 active cases of the virus in New Brunswick. All of the cases are temporary foreign workers in Moncton (Zone 1), said officials.

Four people are in their 30s, two are in their 40s and one person is in their 50s. All are self-isolating, according to public health.

One of the individuals may have been infected while flying to the province. The flights are Air Canada flight 8918 – Toronto to Moncton, July 25 & Air Canada flight 1232 – Cancun to Toronto, July 24.

Health officials advise anyone who might have been these flights to self-monitor up to 14 days for any symptoms.

There have been 176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with two deaths since the pandemic started. The number of people who have recovered is 168.

Keeping our communities safe

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 within communities, visitors and residents are reminded to:

maintain physical distancing (2 m / 6 ft);

wear a community face mask when physical distancing is difficult to maintain;

limit contact with people at higher risk, such as older adults and those with chronic health conditions;

clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces often;

frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the washroom, when preparing food and before eating. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

when coughing or sneezing: cough or sneeze into a tissue or the bend of your arm, not your hand; dispose of any tissues you have used as soon as possible in a lined waste basket and wash your hands afterwards; and avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands;

stay home when ill.