New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

As of April 1, 2020, eleven new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Officials say personal protection equipment supply meets current demand

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Health has updated the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Testing at the microbiology laboratory at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton has identified 11 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 81.

Out of the 81 cases, 43 are travel-related, 22 are close contacts of confirmed cases, three cases are from community transmission and 13 cases remain under investigation.

Fourteen people have since recovered from the virus and four people are in hospital, including two of the latest cases.

The new cases are:

An individual aged 20-29 in Zone 1 (Moncton region)

An individual aged 50-59 in Zone 1 (Moncton region)

An individual aged 40-49 in Zone 2 (Saint John region)

An individual aged 60-69 in Zone 2 (Saint John region)

An individual aged 50-59 in Zone 2 (Saint John region)

An individual aged 30-39 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

An individual aged 40-49 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

An individual aged 50-59 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

An individual aged 50-59 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

An individual aged 50-59 in Zone 5 (Campbellton region)

An individual aged 60-69 in Zone 5 (Campbellton region)

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it becomes increasingly important that we protect those who are protecting us.

“Doctors, nurses, paramedics, lab technicians and a host of other health-care workers are working hard every day to protect us against the spread of this virus and provide care to those who become ill because of it,” said Russell. “They are putting themselves in harm’s way for all of us and they deserve our profound gratitude.”

State of emergency enforcement

The all-party cabinet committee on COVID-19 and the cabinet have agreed to extend the state of emergency declaration issued March 19 for another 14 days. The order will be reassessed after two weeks and will be extended as needed.

Premier Blaine Higgs stressed that failing to obey the emergency order has serious consequences, with fines ranging from $292.50 to $10,200.

“Most New Brunswickers understand that we are under a state of emergency and have been acting appropriately,” said Higgs. “But we are still seeing reports of people who are not taking the situation seriously. We need these people to understand that violating an order is against the law.”

Personal protection equipment (PPE) for health-care workers

Higgs said he was pleased to hear the federal government will invest $2 billion to produce necessary supplies, including ventilators, testing kits and personal protective equipment such as masks, face shields, gowns and hand sanitizer.

“We will continue to work closely with the federal government and the other provinces to ensure we have access to these supplies in New Brunswick as the demand increases,” said Higgs.

Russell urged the public not to obtain or use supplies made for the health-care sector.

“I am confident we have the medical supplies we need to meet the current demands of this pandemic,” said Russell. “But we cannot afford to waste our resources. We must maintain our supplies and use them appropriately.”

Flatten the curve

Higgs repeated calls for everyone to do their part to protect all New Brunswickers.

“Since this pandemic began, we have all been asked to make sacrifices,” said Higgs. “We need all of you to do your part. We need you to continue to stay at home and keep a safe physical distance from other people. We need you to help us flatten the curve.”

