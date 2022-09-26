The RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a 32-year-old man from Lincoln, N.B., who has been missing for several days.

William Petten was last seen on Friday, September 23 at around 12 noon at a residence near Tamarack Drive in Lincoln, according to Cpl. Terry Densmore of the Oromocto RCMP. Police say they have followed up on several leads to try and locate Petten, but have so far been unsuccessful. Police and his family are concerned for his well-being.



Description of missing Lincoln, N.B. man

Petten is described as being about six feet (183 cm.) tall, and weighing close to 175 pounds (79 kg). He has blue eyes and blond hair. He was last seen wearing a dark button-up shirt, dark pants and brown work boots.

How to report information to police

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of William Petten is asked to call the Oromocto RCMP at (506) 357-4300. The article will be updated.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.