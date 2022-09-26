Missing 32-Year-Old Man from Lincoln, New Brunswick
The RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a 32-year-old man from Lincoln, N.B., who has been missing for several days.
William Petten was last seen on Friday, September 23 at around 12 noon at a residence near Tamarack Drive in Lincoln, according to Cpl. Terry Densmore of the Oromocto RCMP. Police say they have followed up on several leads to try and locate Petten, but have so far been unsuccessful. Police and his family are concerned for his well-being.
Description of missing Lincoln, N.B. man
Petten is described as being about six feet (183 cm.) tall, and weighing close to 175 pounds (79 kg). He has blue eyes and blond hair. He was last seen wearing a dark button-up shirt, dark pants and brown work boots.
How to report information to police
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of William Petten is asked to call the Oromocto RCMP at (506) 357-4300. The article will be updated.