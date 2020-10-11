Meghan Markle Says Being the ‘Most Trolled Person in the Entire World’ Was ‘Almost Unsurvivable’

Meghan Markle spoke out about how she struggled with social media after she was trolled and bullied online constantly.

Markle and Prince Harry spoke on the Teenager Therapy podcast on Saturday (October 10) in honor of World Mental Health Day.

"I'm told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world-male or female," Markle shared.

"Now eight months of that, I wasn't even visible," she continued. "I was on maternity leave or with a baby but what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it's almost unsurvivable. That's so big you can't even think about what that feels like because... I don't care if you're 15 or 25—if people are saying things about you that aren't true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging."

At the end of the day, the Duchess of Sussex wants everyone to know that they're not alone.

"We all know what it feels like to have our feelings hurt," Markle added. "We all know what it feels like to be isolated or othered. And I think that's why the work you guys are doing here is so important—that people know there's someone to talk to. You're not alone in any of it. We're all figuring it out."

Harry added that being in the spotlight has been a struggle at times. "There are good days, there are bad days," he admitted. "But I think putting your self-care as a priority is hugely important. Vulnerability is not a weakness, showing vulnerability in today’s world especially, is a strength."