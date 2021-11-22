Meghan Markle's father wants his daughter's royal title to be stripped away.

In a new interview with The Sun, Thomas Markle blasted his daughter's recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the episode, Meghan pulled a prank with the help of the talk show host.

The prank included the Duchess of Sussex eating treats like a chipmunk and squatting and holding a crystal on her head at a local outdoor market as DeGeneres instructed her how to behave behind the scenes. Needless to say, the vendors were shook.

"She insulted the Queen, the Royal Family and the British people," Thomas told the tabloid. "She made a complete fool of herself and should lose her title. I love my daughter but her performance was ridiculous."

Thomas also claimed that the story about going for acting auditions that Meghan told DeGeneres during their interview was false. Meghan told the talk show host that she was struggling at the time of her auditions, and that her car door was broken and she had to climb out of the car's window to exit her vehicle.

However, Thomas alleged that she did not drive "a beat-up old car."

"She got a lot of help starting in Hollywood," he added. "She never had to worry about an apartment or spending money.”

Meghan and Thomas have been estranged for years. Thomas even skipped Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry. Despite the fact they are not close, he has frequently talked about his daughter and son-in-law in the press. Meanwhile, Meghan is extremely close with her mother, Doria Ragland, who has never spoken to the press about her family.

Thomas previously insulted Harry's choice to write a memoir in an interview with Good Morning Britain, per BET. He said that the book shouldn't be called Finding Freedom but rather Finding Money.

"Harry's coming out with a book, and that can't be anything but cruel and to insult his grandmother, the Queen," Thomas said. "It's a ridiculous idea, and it's just something for money. That's all they're doing. Everything they're doing is for money."