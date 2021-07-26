Where Was Sarah Ferguson During Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Wedding?

It's been 10 years since Prince William and Kate Middleton snubbed Sarah Ferguson from attending their historic wedding, and the Duchess is finally speaking out about the slight.

In a new interview with Town & Country, Fergie opened up about where she actually was on the day of the Royal Wedding. "I didn’t think I was probably worthy to go to their wedding," she said. "I took myself to Thailand, actually, to be far away from it so that I could try and heal."

However, the Duchess of York did find herself invited to, and in attendance at, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 nuptials with her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

"It was very kind of them, I can’t thank them enough for doing that because it was nerve-wracking." she said of the other royal couple including her, before sharing her reaction to the crowd's response to seeing her St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. "I sort of looked around like, ‘Are they doing that for me?’ Then someone went ‘Fergie,’ and it was the old Fergie back."

In a separate chat with Vogue Arabia in December 2019, Fergie also explained how she empathizes with the Duchess of Sussex's rocky experience becoming a member of the royal family.

"I know what Meghan is going through," she said at the time. "It must be hard for Meghan, and I can relate to her. I believe she is modern and fabulous. She was famous before. She is great. Why can’t Meghan be great? Why can’t she be celebrated? … I have been in Meghan’s shoes, and I still am. There’s always a twist of negativity and it just gets so sad and tiring; it’s hard and mean."