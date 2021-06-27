Prince William and Prince Harry Were Reportedly ‘At Each Other’s Throats’ During Prince Philip’s Funeral

Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly fought during Prince Philip's funeral.

On Saturday (June 26), Daily Mail reported that "within minutes of the siblings getting inside the castle and beyond camera vision, they started quarreling again."

A long-time friend told the outlet that "they were at each other's throats as fiercely as ever."

"The rage and anger between those two has grown so incredibly deep. Too many harsh and wounding things have been said," the source added.

Reports suggest that William and Harry's friends, family and other members of the royal circle are attempting to help the brothers make amends.

In addition, the two brothers will be unveiling a statue in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana, on July 1. Insiders told The Sun that William and Harry called for a truce for the event, which will mark what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday.

The private event will take place at Kensington Palace and mark the first time that William and Harry will be in the same place since Prince Philip's funeral.

“Harry and William have only communicated by text since the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral. There have not been any personal chats or proper talks, just a very brief and minimal exchange of text messages,” a source told the tabloid.

According to another source from inside the planning committee, the brothers will walk together from the palace to the statue's unveiling location and give two separate speeches.

“The boys will walk out together out of respect for their mum but there’s been no reconciliation,” they noted.