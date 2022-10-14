Body of Canadian Man Retrieved from the St. John River Near Fort Kent, Maine

The body of a Canadian man has been retrieved Friday morning from the St. John River near the town of Fort Kent, according to News Center Maine (WCSH).

Spokesperson Mark Latti with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife confirmed the body was found around 10 a.m. on October 14, 2022 as wardens were searching for a canoe.

Woman Found Alive on the Shores Thursday Evening

On Thursday evening, a 22-year-old woman was transported to a Canadian hospital. Latti said she was found on the shore of the St. John River on October 13, 2022. The woman's condition has not been released.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities said there was no boat and they are not clear how the man and woman ended up in the water.

RCMP Assisted by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

Latti said the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) are leading the efforts on the investigation. Wardens with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife are assisting.

Officials have not given out the names of the two individuals. No additional information has been released and made available.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates and More Information

This news story will be updated with additional details when they are released to the media and public. Look for alerts on the app, on the homepage and on social media.

New Maine Laws In 2022 On Monday, August 15th, 2022 nearly two dozen new laws went into effect. Here are some of the highlights