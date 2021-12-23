Man Killed in Head-on Collision in Canaan Station, N.B.

A 19-year-old man is dead after his car collided with a tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon in Canaan Station, N.B., northwest of Moncton.

Saint-Paul Deputy Fire Chief Marc Henrie said crews arrived at the crash site on Route 126 just after 1:00 p.m., according to CHSJ Radio. Paramedics pronounced the young man dead at the scene.

The Caledonia Region and Richibucto RCMP also responded to the collision. The 19-year-old man from Targettville, N.B. was the only one in the car and died at the scene as a result of his injuries, according to Corporal Marc-Andre Langis of the Caledonia detachment.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not harmed in the crash.

The collision is believed to have occurred when the driver of the northbound car lost control and crossed the center line, colliding with the tractor-trailer , which was travelling south, Langis stated.

The roads were reported to be icy at the time due to freezing rain.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist was called to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

