Man Hospitalized After Dirt Bike Strikes Truck in Naples, Maine

A 20-year-old man suffered serious head injuries Thursday after the dirt bike he was driving crashed into a pickup truck in Naples.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Naples Fire Department and Rescue Unit responded to the crash around 2:30 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says 80-year-old Robert Mason of Naples was driving a 2022 Ford F450 pickup and was making a left hand turn onto Maplewood Drive from the Songo School Road. At the same time, Joshua Cavallaro of Naples was traveling towards Mason on a 2009 Honda 450 off road dirt bike.



Police say Cavallaro’s dirt bike struck the passenger side of Mason’s truck, throwing the young man from the bike. The dirt bike then went under the truck and was dragged a short distance.

Naples Rescue treated Cavallaro on scene, and he was then transported by LifeFlight air ambulance service to Maine Medical Center in Portland with significant head injuries. Cavallaro was not wearing a helmet, the Sheriff’s Office said. Mason was not injured.

Mr. Mason told police he never saw Cavallaro coming towards him. The Ford pickup sustained reportable damage and the Honda dirt bike was totaled in the collision.

Staff at Maine Medical Center confirmed Thursday evening that Cavallaro’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Thursday's crash remains under investigation by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

