A 20-year-old Fort Kent man was seriously injured Monday evening when the SUV he was driving collided head-on with a semi-truck on Route 161 in Fort Kent.

According to the Fort Kent Police Department, police and paramedics responded to the crash on the Caribou Road around 6:00 p.m. Police say a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by 20-year-old Ashton Bernier of Fort Kent, was traveling north on the Caribou Road. Meanwhile, a 1999 Sterling Semi-Truck, operated by 69-year-old Glenwood McEwen of Presque Isle, was heading south.

The semi-truck was hauling a gravel trailer, which was empty at the time. The initial investigation revealed that there was a head-on collision after one of the vehicles crossed the centerline. Police said the semi-truck became engulfed in flames, which was extinguished by the Fort Kent Fire Department.

Bernier was extricated from his vehicle and transported by Ambulance Service, Inc. to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent with what police called “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.” McEwen sustained minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital for treatment.

An officer from the Presque Isle Police Department responded to the scene to reconstruct the accident. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Fort Kent Police said Route 161 was covered in oil after the collision and the Maine DOT treated about 100 feet of the roadway with sand. Police were urging motorists to use caution and be alert of any road signs and cones posted in the area.

The semi-truck is owned by Michaud & Michaud Trucking out of Caribou.