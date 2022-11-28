19-Year-Old Man Dies in High Speed Crash in Naples, Maine

Police say a 19-year-old Otisfield man was killed Sunday when his car went off the road and struck a tree, after he allegedly fled the scene of an earlier crash in Naples.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported the Volkswagen Jetta that Ethan Gardner was driving had rear-ended a pick-up truck near the intersection of Routes 302 and 35 around 1:30 Sunday afternoon.

Gardner allegedly drove away before police arrived. Deputies found his vehicle off the Harrison Road a short distance north of the first crash.



The Sheriff’s Office said their investigation shows Gardner’s car veered onto the shoulder, crossed the roadway and crashed into a stand of trees near a home. Gardiner was the only one in the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation but speed appears to be a factor. Investigators say Gardner’s license was under suspension.

The section of Route 35 (Harrison Road) in Naples where the crash occurred was closed for several hours. This post will be updated as we receive further information.

