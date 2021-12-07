Woman Dies After Being Struck by Car in Topsham, Maine

A 38-year-old woman died Tuesday after she was hit by a car as she walked with her young son along a road in Topsham, Maine.

Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan said the woman was walking east on State Route 196 near Ivanhoe Drive just before 10:25 a.m. when she was hit from behind by a 2006 Subaru Impreza that had crossed the centerline.

The woman's six-year-old son was not struck or physically injured, Hagan said.

First responders began life saving measures at the scene. The woman was flown by Life Flight to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where she passed away from her injuries.

The 35-year-old driver of the car was taken to Maine Medical Center with what police called minor injuries. The identities of the driver and the victim of the crash have not been released.

Maine State Police and Brunswick Police Crash Reconstruction Teams also assisted at the scene. An investigation into what led to the fatal crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information that may be helpful is asked to call Topsham Police Lt. Lucas Shirland at (207) 725-4337.

This post will be updated when additional information is available.

