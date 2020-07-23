Two Killed In Augusta Car Accident

According to a press release from the Augusta Police Department, two young women were killed in a motor vehicle accident yesterday (July 22nd) afternoon.

The accident took place at approximately 2:45 PM on Eastern Avenue in Augusta.

Responding officers found that two vehicles were involved: a 2017 Toyota Corolla and a 2016 Hyundai Elantra. Both the driver of the Elantra, Kelsey Buckmore, and the driver of the Toyota, Rachel Paquet were pronounced dead on the scene by Augusta Rescue personnel.

Buckmore was from Augusta and was the mother of a young baby. Paquet was from Smithfield.

Members of the Augusta Police Department and Maine State Police are still investigating the accident. If you know anything regarding the accident, please let the Augusta Police Department or Maine State Police know.

Have you downloaded our FREE app? You can use it to stream the station, message us, and to participate in exclusive contests. Enter your smartphone number in the box below to have the download link sent to your phone.