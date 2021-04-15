3-Year-Old Boy Hit & Killed Wednesday Night in Maine by 13-Year-Old Girl

According to WABI TV 5, a 3-year-old boy is dead following a Wednesday evening accident in Gorham where he was hit and struck by a vehicle driven by a 13-year-old girl.

Police and fire responded to the scene at around 6:30 Wednesday evening on Tamarack Circle at the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park where the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Gorham Police Department the incident is still under investigation and they will release more information to the public as it becomes available to them. We will continue to follow this story this morning.

