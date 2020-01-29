Maine Man Faces Manslaughter & OUI Charges after Fatal Accident

State Police say an Orland man faces manslaughter and OUI charges after the pickup he was driving crashed Tuesday afternoon, killing his passenger.

Troopers and emergency crews responded to the Cedar Swamp Road in Orland around 4:15 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed that 48-year-old Robert Cunningham was driving west in a 2007 Ford Ranger. 50-year-old Valerie Seavey of Orland was a passenger in the truck. Cunningham lost control on a left hand corner, went off the road and struck an embankment, according to Spokesman Steve McCausland.

Seavey wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene, McCausland said.

The pickup ended up in the middle of the roadway. Cunningham was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries. He was then placed under arrest and taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

Cunningham was charged with Manslaughter, Aggravated OUI, Aggravated Driving to Endanger and Speeding 30 MPH or more over the speed limit.

In addition to Maine State Police, Bucksport and Orland Fire Departments also assisted at the crash site.