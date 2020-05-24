Littleton Woman Thrown From Vehicle in Weston Rollover

A 27-year-old Littleton woman was seriously injured Friday night in a rollover crash on Route 1 in Weston.

According to Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen, Desiree Deprey was driving south on US Route 1 around 10 p.m. when her 2015 Chrysler 200 went off the road, struck a culvert and rolled over.

Deprey was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. She was transported by Danforth Ambulance to Houlton Regional Hospital with what police called “non-life threatening injuries.”

Deputy Sheriff Richard York investigated the crash and was assisted on scene by Danforth Fire Department and the Maine State Police.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but speed is likely a contributing factor, Gillen stated.