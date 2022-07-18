Man Faces Drug Trafficking Charges in Campbellton, N.B.

Drug Trafficking Investigation in Campbellton, N.B.

An investigation into drug trafficking in the Campbellton area has led to charges for a 43-year-old man.

Targeted Traffic Stop Leads to Charges

Members of the RCMP Provincial Crime Reduction Unit with the assistance of the Campbellton RCMP conducted a targeted traffic stop on Highway 11 on Tuesday, July 12 around 11:30 a.m. as part of the ongoing investigation. Police searched the vehicle and person after they arrested the 43-year-old Campbellton man, and seized what they believe to be cocaine, meth and money.

Search Warrant at Dover Street Residence

A search warrant was executed around 10:00 p.m. the same day at a Dover Street residence in Campbellton, N.B. Police seized drug trafficking paraphernalia including digital scales and a hidden compartment. They also seized an additional amount of what they believe to be cocaine and meth pills.

Charges and Court Appearance

James Aaron St-Onge made an appearance in the Campbellton Provincial Court on July 13 by way of a tele-remand. He was charged with “possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine.” St-Onge was remanded into custody and will make another court appearance for a bail hearing on July 18.

Multiple Agencies Involved in Investigation

The Provincial Crime Reduction Unit includes police officers from the New Brunswick RCMP and Fredericton Police Force. Also assisting in the investigation is the Campbellton RCMP Detachment.

