Maine Potato Blossom Festival Planning One Day Celebration

The Maine Potato Blossom Festival is planning a one day celebration in Fort Fairfield, Saturday, July 18.

A schedule of events will be announced before the end of June, said organizers. The goal is to be safe and have fun.

Safety guidelines will be posted, and everyone is asked to follow them.

The Maine Potato Blossom Festival takes place every year in mid-July. Like most events this year, it was cancelled due to concerns about the coronavirus.

A bicentennial celebration was planned for 2020 as Maine celebrates 200 years as a state.

Many activities happen over the week-long festival with parades, music, food, vendors, community activities and fireworks.

The rain date is set for Sunday, July 19.

Read the Maine Potato Blossom Facebook post from June 18:

This story will be updated when more information is released.