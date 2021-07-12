Are the Blossoms here for the Potato Blossom Festival?

A couple of weeks ago we went around and checked on some of the local crops to see how the growing season is progressing. Since that time, we have received a few nights with soakings showers overnight and last Friday we were hit with a solid amount of rain leftover from tropical storm Elsa.

This week is the Maine Potato Blossom Festival in Fort Fairfield and it looks like the timing is perfect! Many potato fields are starting to peak with their beautiful blossoms and the sights are amazing. Take a look at the progress.

Take a look at the same field from two weeks ago. The blossoms can give the landscape a subtle change that never gets old.

This is a good time to mention one of the best treats about living in Aroostook County. Have you had new potatoes and peas with cream? So many people around here can't wait for the first few spuds to get pulled from the ground and put on the side of the road. Fresh peas and potatoes are perfect midsummer treat.

Take a look at the how full the plants are looking. Don't be deceived by the size of the plant above the ground, underneath the potatoes are very small. The potatoes will do most of their growing towards the end of the growing season.

The difference in these two pictures is incredible. This shows how quickly the crops can grow and work their way into different phases of the process. There is no time for farmers to rest during the summer.

The open field has grown to a crisp green. Can someone make a postcard out of this?

There is a reason why they call it the Maine Potato Blossom Fesitval. We are almost at the peak of the blossom season and it goes quickly. Get out and take a ride to look at the fields near you. If you are unable to get out enjoy some more pictures of the fields in Aroostook County.

