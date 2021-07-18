Maine Potato Blossom Festival’s Big Finale, Fort Fairfield, Maine

The Maine Potato Blossom Festival 2021 has been going all week and Sunday, July 18 is the big finale.

There are so many exciting things scheduled to send it off with a big bang - as in the fireworks after dark over the Aroostook River. Plus, there are so many things to do leading up to it.

Schedule of Events

Activities for kids and adults are planned all day - like the obstacle course to bicycle races, car show, Flotilla of Fun and more. We put together a schedule of activities below and you can link to the city of Fort Fairfield’s homepage for the full list and descriptions.

Food Trucks and Vendors

If you’re coming out for the food trucks, you’re doing the right thing - ask anyone who’s been. They’re serving up some delicious feasts. It’s got to be one of the biggest turnouts of local vendors we’ve seen. That’s a nice welcome back when we all went so long without. It's what the Maine Potato Blossom Festival does - bringing the community together for generations.

You’re sure to find something to buy at the vendors’ tables too. They are selling such a wide variety of arts and crafts - things you can’t find anywhere else. It’s so much fun walking, shopping and talking to the sellers.

Live Music

Come and get your groove on with Reverend Funk and the Congregation Band as they play the Main Stage at the Village Square from 7 -10 pm. Bring lawn chairs & blankets to spread out and make a space for you and your family and friends. Get up and dance when the mood strikes you.

Maine Potato Blossom Festival Activities

Here’s a quick look at the schedule for Sunday, July 18, 2021:

9 am - Tough Tater Tot obstacle course

10 am - Tough Tater obstacle course

10 am - Spud Cycle Classic Bicycle Race & Tour in Memory of Tom Chasse Jr.

10 am-2 pm - Car Show & Shine, Riverside Park

12 pm - Rubber Duck Race, Bridge to Ft. Fairfield boat landing

2 pm - Flotilla Of Fun, Forbes Landing to Ft. Fairfield Boat Landing

4 pm - Bean Hole Bean Supper, Main Street

7 pm-10 pm - Reverend Funk and the Congregation Band, Main Stage Village Sq.

9 pm - Fireworks over the Aroostook River

Have a great time and post your photos and comments on our Facebook page.

18 Different Ways You Can Enjoy Your Maine Blueberry Pie There's nothing like a classic Maine blueberry pie. But, you can mix it up with the crust, the cooking method and additional ingredients. Here are the different ways to enjoy Maine's official state dessert.