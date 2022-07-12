Have You Been Noticing The Changes In Aroostook County Scenery?

Although it takes a very long time to arrive, midsummer is finally here in northern Maine. The crops planted in the first days of spring are progressing along nicely and are adding to the beautiful landscape in Aroostook County.

Flowers like these have hit their peak color and many homes and gardens look magnificent as we reach the middle of July in Maine.

The magical part about our summer and fall seasons here are that we see many vibrant colors in the plants, flowers, leaves, and more. Northern Maine in the summer is as aesthetically pleasing a place you will find in the world. By the way, have you ever seen the stars on a midsummer night in Maine? I suggest you wakeup some night and step out to see the stars. You won't regret it. There are no pictures that do justice by the skies of Maine in the summer.

A field in Blaine A field in Blaine loading...

This week the Maine Potato Blossom Festival takes center stage in Fort Fairfield. The week is dedicated to the crop that has been the backbone of the region for generations. However, it is not our only crop. The broccoli fields are thriving.

Speaking of the potato fields. Let's check on some progressions from the end of June through the second week of July. The change is incredible. This was taken on June 24.

And this was the same field on July 11.

loading...

Remember that I told you last summer to stay out of these yellow fields below. You could be walking right into unsuspected danger.

loading...

Be sure to get out for a walk, ride, jog, or other form of movement, and take a look at our surroundings. We are blessed to live in Aroostook County.

