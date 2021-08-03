Sunflower Season in Mapleton has Arrived!

It's time to dust off the lenses and to sift through filters in northern Maine. We have now entered sunflower season in The County and an area farm is giving you the perfect setting for this year’s Christmas Card.

Buck Farms in Mapleton announced on their Facebook page that their fields of sunflowers bloomed over the weekend and the sites are truly beautiful. They are letting people know there is about a 2-week time frame in which these sunflowers will be in full bloom and now is your chance to get some photos taken in the fields.

JC/TSM

I brought you a story earlier this summer about staying out of and off of fields when you feel the need to get a good snapshot of Aroostook County's landscape. Buck Farms has asked that you do not take any of the plants and to stay on the designated paths they have created.

View of sunflower field from home plate behind Mapleton Elementary School JC/TSM

If you are looking to get a picture here there is a field full of sunflowers located behind the Mapleton Elementary School with signage directing photo seekers where they can go to navigate the field. If you show the respect to the land, the owners, and the crops, you can bet that the public will be able to have access to these scenic backgrounds in the future.

Entrance to Buck Farms sunflower field JC/TSM

JC/TSM

Get our free mobile app

As the post says, you can buy sunflower seeds locally at S.W. Collins. I can tell you from experience that growing sunflowers in your own garden is a challenge. Much of the wildlife around will try to get the seeds, and if that isn't successful, they will get to the flowers before they bloom. It can be a frustrating flower to grow, but the rewards are beautiful.

17 Must-Visit Maine Attractions Got the day off and you want to take a family road trip, but you are at a loss for where to go? Check out this list of 17 "must visit" Maine attractions.