Celebrate the Maine Potato Blossom Festival in Fort Fairfield, Maine
Maine Potato Blossom Festival
The 75th annual Maine Potato Blossom Festival invites everyone to come to Fort Fairfield to enjoy one of the featured events in Aroostook County, Maine.
Nine Days to Celebrate
Every year in mid-July the Festival celebrates the full blossom of the Maine potato. This year has nine days of fun and activities for the whole community, starting on July 9 through July 17., 2022.
Festival Headquarters
You should also stop by and visit the Festival Headquarters on Main Street. They are very helpful with information and also have souvenirs to buy like hats and t-shirts and mugs. Grab one of the free commemorative bags there too.
List of Events and Activities
We have a list of some of the events featured on the Maine Potato Blossom Festival Facebook page. There are so many additional things to do. Here’s the full schedule.
Enjoy the 2022 Maine Potato Blossom Festival. There is so much more on their Facebook page with updated info.
- Bike Rodeo, Next to CP Park, up over the hill, Friday, July 15 at 9 a.m.
- Arts & Craft Show, Fields Lane, Friday, July 15 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- The Mini Muster, Main Street near the Key Bank Building, Friday, July 15 from 5 - 7 p.m.
- Sip & Paint, Under the tent by Katahdin Trust Bank, Friday, July 15 at 6 p.m.
- Maine Potato Queen Scholarship Pageant, Fort Fairfield High School Gym, Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m.
- Parade, Sat. July 16th in Fort Fairfield at 1 p.m.
- Star City Syndicate, Village Sq. Parking Lot Main Stage, Saturday, July 17 from 7 -10 p.m.
- Spud Cycle Classic Bicycle Race & Tour, Registration at the FF Community Ct8am-9:30 Race starts at the Library and ends at Hillcrest Estates, Sunday, July 17 at 10 a.m.
- Fireworks Over The Aroostook River, Sunday July 17 at 9 p.m.