Maine Potato Blossom Festival Cancelled for 2020
The 73rd annual Maine Potato Blossom Festival in Fort Fairfield is cancelled for 2020.
Officials said, “Now we move forward and use all our creative minds to still celebrate in a safe and approved manner for the Festival this year. Please stay tuned for more updates.”
The notice was posted on their Facebook, Tuesday, April 28:
