Maine Goodwill Evacuated after Grenade Found in Donation Bin

The Falmouth Goodwill was evacuated and police called after a grenade was found in one of the store’s donation bins on Wednesday.

Bomb Squad Called In

Officers with the bomb squad determined that the grenade was not active, according to WGME News. The grenade did nor contain any explosives and is considered inert. It is commonly used to train. The grenade was removed from the scene and will be safely destroyed, said police.

Store Evacuated and Reopened

The Falmouth Goodwill was evacuated for about 15 minutes and the store was reopened. Officials said there is protocol for situations like this.

Reminder about Donations

Goodwill reminds people to be aware of what they’re donating and said the company does not accept certain items like weapons, chemicals and aerosols.

