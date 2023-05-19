As the fresh scent of spring fills the air, many individuals embrace the tradition of spring cleaning. Goodwill stands as a viable option for those looking to declutter and give back, but it's important to remember that not everything can be donated.

With a mission to empower individuals towards personal stability, Goodwill Northern New England goes beyond just accepting donations. They offer a range of support services, including healthcare, workforce development, and cleaning. While they're grateful for donations that make a difference, it's important to keep in mind that there are certain items they can't accept due to legal, safety, and liability reasons.

Here's Goodwill's "Cannot Accept List" in Maine:

Air Conditioners or other freon-containing appliances Ammunition or Weapons Large Appliances: Items such as stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, and other “large appliances.” Automobile Parts Baby Equipment Bed Pillows Used Bike Helmets Bunk Beds Chemicals Construction Debris Large Standing Copiers Large Exercise Equipment: Items like treadmills, Bowflexes, elliptical machines, and other large exercise equipment. Fishing Tackle Flammable Liquids/Gases Food Damaged Furniture Futons Hazardous Wastes: Items such as lead-acid batteries, paints, fuels, solvents, oils, or equipment containing these substances. Hospital Beds Humidifiers Used Lightbulbs Liquids: Goodwill cannot accept any kind of liquid, including lotions, chemicals, lamp oil, or any other liquid substance. Mattresses, Box Springs, Waterbeds Medical Assistive Devices Pharmaceuticals Pianos and Organs Recalled Items Smoke Detectors Swing Sets CRT Televisions Used Venetian Blinds Wall-to-Wall Carpeting

While Goodwill Northern New England is committed to accepting donations to support their mission, it is important to be mindful of the items they cannot accept. By adhering to this list, you can ensure that your donations align with Goodwill's guidelines and help them continue their valuable work in providing opportunities for personal stability and growth within the community.