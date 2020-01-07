Little Change in Gas Prices Despite Iran Airstrike

According to GasBuddy.com, gas prices in northern New England haven't changed much since the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran's General Qassem Suleimani.

GasBuddy's latest survey that came out on Monday, show the average price of gas in Maine rose 1.6 cents a gallon to $2.58 a gallon. Most stations in Presque Isle, as of Tuesday morning, were showing $2.69 a gallon, although a couple of stations were charging $2.66 a gallon.

The average pump price in New Hampshire rose by less than a penny to $2.48 a gallon. Vermont's average gas price dropped by almost a penny from last week to $2.60 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy, even though oil markets have risen on the increasing risk of Iran retaliating, until it happens, gas prices aren't expected to jump.