LISTEN LIVE: Aroostook County High School Basketball & Hockey

Aroostook County High School Basketball & Hockey

Aroostook County high school basketball and hockey are back and we got the live coverage of some of the biggest games. We’ll broadcast the games on 101.9 The Rock, WOZI. (See the Schedule below).

Broadcast Team

Ryan Guerrette does the play-by-play with Jeff Clockidile and Jon Humphrey doing the commentary. They know the teams, players and coaches and have key insight into the match ups. We spoke to Ryan Guerrette and he had this to say:

The team is excited to back and broadcast high school basketball and hockey. I’ll do play-by-play with Jon Humphreys and Jeff Clockedile doing the commentary. Again this year, we’re covering both County basketball and hockey.

Games on the Schedule

The games you’ll hear are boys and girls varsity basketball. The schedule has the exact times (subject to change). We will also cover Aroostook County high school hockey games. The games will feature Presque Isle hockey taking on other teams across northern Maine.

Listen Live

We broadcast all the games on all platforms. Listen on the radio, on streaming and on the app. Free download for The Rock app.

The shows are produced by Townsquare Media. Mark Shaw is the Executive Producer. Producers for the games are Trent Marshall and Jeff Clockedile. Come out and cheer your home team on and stop by our broadcast booth. We look forward to seeing you.

Schedule

See the schedule below. We’ll let you know in advance if there are any changes.

