Amazon Problem Reportedly Causes Alexa, Disney+, & Netflix Outage

If you have been having problems accessing some of your favorite websites or apps, you are not alone.

According to a report by The Hill, Amazon Web Services has been having technical difficulties today. The organization, of course, provides infrastructure for Amazon's offerings like Prime Video and Alexa.. They also provide services for Disney Plus, Venmo, and Tinder.

On the company's status dashboard, as of 11:22 AM Eastern they posted they were investigating an increase in errors.

For the latest on the status of AWS, you can check out their dashboard HERE

Want to find out if the internet problem you are having is just you or a part of the bigger problem? Check out the Down Detector website.

According to Wikipedia, Amazon Web Services provides cloud computing and web hosting solutions for companies of all sizes, various organizations, and governments. A subsidiary of online retailer Amazon, it has been around since the early 2000s. While the offering a mostly stable system, Amazon Web Services does have the occasional outage. Most recently, the system had a significant problem on November 25th of 2020. That outage caused problems for several hours.

