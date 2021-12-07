Skiing Santas Hit The Slopes In Maine For Charity

Ho, ho, ho! Some santas had fun in the snow

Usually, when you think of Santa Claus, several things come to mind. Checking lists to see if kids are naughty or nice, sitting in his chair, putting children on his lap, letting Rudolph and the reindeer guide his sleigh on Christmas Eve, but skiing? That one doesn't register.

The white stuff has already hit the ground, and that means that the 2021-2022 ski season is in full effect here in the great state of Maine, and believe it or not, over the weekend, hundreds of Santas took to the slopes for a great cause.

230 Kris Kringles were skiing and snowboarding at Sunday River Ski Resort, in Newry, the other day to raise money for local education and recreation programs in the area, for the Sunday River Community Fund.

This event is back, after being canceled last year due to that pesky COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down just about everything it seems like. That gave this day an extra purpose, as the multiple Santas each donated a minimum of 20 bucks, then hit the slopes with jolly red suits, hates, and of course long white beards. There was even someone dressed like The Grinch, thrown in for good measure.

Many of these skiing Santas showed off some pretty sweet skills too. Just the sight of a bunch of people dressed up as Santa on the chair lifts was quite the sight to behold.

Sunday River and many other ski resorts are now open and ready for winter shenanigans, so take advantage of all the fun!