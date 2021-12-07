Maine’s Favorite Board Game

Game night. Remember those? If they were this past weekend, or a hundred years ago, the memories are there.

Board games are a great family bonding session, even in the age of everyone constantly staring at their phones.

If you had to pick a favorite board, what would you choose?

Spilsbury is a company that sells games and puzzles and they did a nationwide survey about favorite games state by state. They say Maine is the only state that picked this board game as our favorite.

Let’s figure out what it could be

Is it Professor Plum in the Study with the Candle Stick? Remember Clue? Do you play that one with your kids? The most popular game in Maine is not Clue by the way.

Didn’t we all play checkers growing up? Probably because our parents or grandparents already owned the game. We didn’t have to go buy the last greatest game, we already owned the checkerboard

This was the game we called the smart people’s game. In High School, all the A+ students were the ones in the Chess club.

Careful who you sit next to when playing Uno. And keep all ‘chirping’ friendly, please. “Whad’ya mean pick up 5”

It says it right on the box. Knock his Block off.

Sorry is such a polite concept of a game. One look at the box and you have been apologized to.

Mostly for the adults in the family, but put away the chips and the cash and kids can play Crazy 8’s or Fish

Who wants to be the banker? The real key to this game is to buy up all the property and load it with houses and hotels. Spend. Spend. Spend. And nobody else will have a chance. When we played as kids the games would go forever. Monopoly is the number one game according to Spilsbury in the nation, but not in Maine. So what is #1?

It’s all about what you do with the letters you are given. Get those high-scoring letters on the double and triple letter and word scores. And use those S’s to get credit for two words. The score will add up.

Believe it or not, and even though I’m a Scrabble nerd, I find it hard to believe, but Spilsbury says the number one board game in Maine is indeed Scrabble.

Try it with the family sometime this winter.