Oakfield Man Dies in UTV Crash in Island Falls, Maine

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a UTV crash in Island Falls on Sunday that claimed the life of an Oakfield man.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the crash on the South Shore Road around 10:30 a.m., according to Sheriff Shawn Gillen. First responders found the operator of the utility task vehicle dead at the scene. The driver was identified as 54-year-old Clarence Jones of Oakfield.

The investigation showed Jones was the only occupant of the 2018 Kubota UTV side-by-side equipped with snow tracks, Sheriff Gillen said. Jones was attempting to navigate down a steep hill that was covered with snow and ice and lost control of the four-wheeler, and it rolled onto its side.

Jones was not wearing a helmet or using the equipped seatbelt and died as the result of injuries received in the crash, Gillen stated.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the crash site by the Maine Warden Service and the Island Falls Volunteer Fire Department. Deputy Ryan Johnston is the primary investigator and was assisted by Sgt. Isaac Ward.

If anyone has information in regards to this fatal crash, please call the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office at (207) 532-3471.