Houlton Regional Named A Top Rural Hospital in U.S. for 2021

A Prestigious Honor

The year of 2021 has pushed our healthcare providers to the max, and a local hospital has been named a Top Rural Hospital by a national watchdog organization. The Leapfrog Group conducted surveys at over 2,200 hospitals across the United States to asses performance on quality of care and patient safety.

Let's hear it for HRH!

Houlton Regional Hospital has been named a Top Rural Hospital by Leapfrog. HRH is one of just 23 hospitals across the country to receive the honor. Leah Binder the President and CEO of Leapfrog said “We are pleased to recognize Houlton Regional Hospital as a Top Hospital this year.” She went on to congratulate “the board, leadership, staff and clinicians who put their patients first.”

Just how exclusive is the honor?

Leapfrog recognized 149 hospitals across four categories of Top Rural Hospital, Top General, Top Children's, and Top Teaching. CEO of HRH, Shawn Anderson applauded and recognized the employees and staff who helped the hospital earn the honor saying “This Leapfrog Top Rural Hospital Award serves to affirm the work that’s been done by the nearly 400 wonderful people who call HRH their work home, and further establishes a standard by which all future efforts will be measured.”

Showing appreciation to the right people

We all like receiving recognition once in a while, Anderson's compliments to the HRH staff were echoed by others. The President, Board of Trustees, Lynette McLaughlin expressed gratitude by saying “...we have an even deeper appreciation of the vital role every team member plays in ensuring quality care and safety of not only the staff and patients but also their families and the larger community”

Well done

A genuine thank you and congratulations goes out to the staff and administration of Houlton Regional Hospital for the honor of Top Regional Hospital for 2021. You are all appreciated!

